Guantanamo prison lingers, an unresolved legacy of 9/11

AP National

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — President Joe Biden turned the page on one legacy of 9/11 when he ended the war in Afghanistan, but he has yet to do much about another: the Guantanamo Bay detention center. The White House says it intends to shutter the notorious prison on the U.S. base in Cuba, where most of the 39 men still held have never been charged with a crime. How or when the administration will carry out that plan remains unclear, though early moves to free one prisoner and place five others on a list of men eligible for release have created a sense of optimism among some of those eager to see it close, including some prisoners.