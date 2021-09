Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools

AP National

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have voted in a special session to scrap a statewide mask mandate in schools. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the pandemic measure Thursday during the third day of a special session. The bill approved Thursday sets education policies in response to disruptions caused by the coronavirus, which has forced dozens of districts to close schools. Another bill awaiting final action would ban any statewide mask mandate until June 2023, leaving the decision up to local governments and businesses. It’s part of a measure dealing with medical staffing, vaccines, tests and treatments related to COVID-19. Many lawmakers weren’t wearing masks as they cast their votes.