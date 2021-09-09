Michigan, Detroit seek $204K for fighting election lawsuit

AP National

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for Detroit and the state of Michigan are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump. The tally was filed two weeks after a judge said the lawyers would pay a penalty for pursuing the case. The final figure will be determined later. Trump voters filed a lawsuit in November after Michigan’s vote in favor of Joe Biden was certified. They claimed fraud and wanted voting machines impounded. Federal Judge Linda Parker says the lawsuit was a sham.