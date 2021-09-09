Moussaoui trial revisited on the eve of Sept. 11 anniversary

AP National

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge and lawyers in the case against the only person ever convicted in a U.S. court in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks recalled the difficulties in bringing that case to trial. A panel hosted by federal prosecutors in Virginia looked back on the case Thursday in conjunction with the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Prosecutor Rob Spencer recalled the battle to keep Moussaoui in the civilian courts as opposed to a military tribunal. Judge Leonie Brinkema said the case shows the ability of the judiciary to bring terrorism cases to trial. She noted that al-Qaida defendants at Guantanamo still haven’t faced trial.