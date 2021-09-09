Tropical Storm Mindy dumps rain across Florida Panhandle

AP National

MIAMI (AP) — Rain is pouring down on the Florida Panhandle as Tropical Storm Mindy makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east. The storm on Thursday morning was about 20 miles east northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, and moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said. Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season.