Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and abuse. Skyhorse Publishing announced Friday that Bailey’s “The Splendid Things We Planned,” first published in 2014, will come out an e-book next week. Skyhorse is already the publisher of Bailey’s “Philip Roth,” which Norton also dropped earlier this year soon after its release. Bailey, whose other works include acclaimed biographies of John Cheever and Richard Yates, has been accused by three women of sexual assault. He has denied the allegations.