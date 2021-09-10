Prosecutor seeks to interview Haiti PM in president slaying

AP National

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s chief public prosecutor has invited Prime Minister Ariel Henry to meet with him next week as part of an ongoing investigation into the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse, noting that Henry spoke with one of the main suspects in the case just hours after the killing. The carefully worded invitation issued Friday noted that Henry had multiple phone calls with Joseph Felix Badio, who once worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and whom authorities say had a key role leading up to the July 7 killing of the president at his private home. Chenal Augustin, who works in the prime minister’s communications office, told The Associated Press that the office would not issue comment on the matter.