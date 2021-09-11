Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees in Newfoundland

AP National

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of hurricane Larry. Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern coast of the island, bringing sheets of rain and sustained winds of 130 km/h (80 miles) across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John’s. The city’s streets were lined with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns.