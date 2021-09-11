Prince Andrew’s lawyers question service of legal documents

AP National

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince has been properly served with documents in the case. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27. But Blackfords law firm which says it represents Andrew “in certain U.K. matters” have questioned whether the papers were properly served and raised the possibility of challenging the court’s jurisdiction in the case, according to a Sept. 6 letter referenced in court documents filed by Giuffre’s attorneys.