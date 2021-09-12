2 Turkish soldiers die in cross-border ops, taking toll to 4

AP National

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say two troops died after being attacked during cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq. The casualties take the weekend toll to four deaths. One soldier was killed by fire from “separatist terrorists” as his unit was leaving a base in northern Iraq on Saturday, according to the Defense Ministry, in reference to to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Meanwhile, one of three soldiers wounded in an attack on a patrol in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Saturday died of his injuries in a hospital. The assault happened following a search and screening operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.