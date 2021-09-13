5 things to look for in California’s gubernatorial recall

AP National

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California recall is the first major election since Joe Biden became president, and its results may hint at the political trajectory of the country. Voters will have to decide whether to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall election, and if so, who should replace him. Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading Republican candidate. Newsom’s team has been trying to make the recall a referendum on COVID-19 protections. Echoing that message, Biden campaigned in California for Newsom on Monday and said, “Voting no will be protecting California from Trump Republicans trying to block us from beating this pandemic.”