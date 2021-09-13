Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 2:37 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

KIFI

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. Resort officials announced the change Monday, completing a new name search that began last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Indigenous people. Regional California tribes had been asking for a name change for decades. The Washoe tribe will continue to work with the resort and local officials to remove the derogatory word from other places.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content