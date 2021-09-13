Chinese students hit by US visa rejections amid tension

AP National

By FU TING

Associated Press

Chinese students are joining companies and individuals whose plans have been disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension. The Chinese government says more than 500 have been refused U.S. student visas under a policy issued by then-President Donald Trump to block Beijing from obtaining technology with possible military uses. Students in fields including finance and computer science complain the policy is applied too broadly and fume at what they say is the accusation they are spies. China has appealed to Washington to discard the policy, which blocks visas for people who are affiliated with the Chinese military or universities deemed by Washington to be part of military modernization efforts.