Jhumpa Lahiri book on translation to come out in the spring

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book from Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer Jhumpa Lahiri will highlight her work as a translator. Princeton University Press announced Monday that Lahiri’s “Translating Myself and Others” will come out in May. Lahiri moved to Rome a decade ago and her translation projects include “The Penguin Book of Italian Short Stories” and her novel “Whereabouts,” which she first wrote in Italian. Her new book will features essays on the meaning of translation, translating her own writing, and her dream of translating a classic from ancient Rome, Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.”