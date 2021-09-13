Missing law firm money is 5th investigation into Murdaughs

AP National

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police have officially opened an investigation into missing money that a law firm says was taken by an attorney from a prominent South Carolina legal family whose wife and son were killed three months ago. Monday’s announcement means that, along with the investigation into the deaths, the State Law Enforcement Division has four other ongoing investigations into Alex Murdaugh and his family. The other investigations involve possible obstruction in the probe into a 2019 boat crash where Murdaugh’s son was charged, a shot fired at Murdaugh on Sept. 4 as he checked a possible flat tire and a 2015 hit-and-run. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.