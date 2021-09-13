UK’s Johnson hopes to avoid lockdown in winter virus roadmap

AP National

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce how his government plans to control the coronavirus during the fall and winter. He is hoping vaccinations, rather than restrictions, will keep COVID-19 in check. At a news conference on Tuesday, Johnson is expected to say that mask-wearing, work-from-home advice and social distancing rules that were lifted in July could return if cases climb. But his Conservative government is resisting tougher measures. It has unexpectedly shelved a plan to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and other crowded venues. Britain is recording more than 100 coronavirus deaths a day, and about 8,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is less than a quarter of the wintertime peak, but the number is climbing.