US authors Lockwood, Powers, Shipstead up for Booker Prize

AP National

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Novels that explore historical injustices, the nature of consciousness and the dizzying impact of the internet are among six finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Three books by American authors are on the shortlist announced Tuesday for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) prize. Those are Patricia Lockwood’s “No One is Talking About This;” Maggie Shipstead’s “Great Circle;” and Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment.” The other contenders are Sri Lankan author Anuk Arudpragasam’s “A Passage North;” South African writer Damon Galgut’s “The Promise;” and British/Somali writer Nadifa Mohamed’s “The Fortune Men.” The winner will be crowned on Nov. 3 in London.