Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in North Macedonia to receive temporary shelter, as part of an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule. Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince Charles to teach traditional Afghan crafts. North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces, as well as students, journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.