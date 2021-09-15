Algerian journalist, others detained in growing crackdown

AP National

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities arrested a prominent journalist and a Berber linguist this week as part of what appears to be a growing crackdown on dissent in the Kabylie region. Both are accused of belonging to the Kabyle Autonomy Movement, a group supporting the Kabyle minority that the Algerian government considers a terrorist organization. They deny the accusations. They are among dozens of people detained in recent weeks. Activists say it’s an effort by the authorities to suppress separatist sentiment and snuff out any remaining opposition stemming from the Hirak pro-democracy movement that helped oust Algeria’s long-serving president in 2019.