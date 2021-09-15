Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

AP National

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited CEOs and business leaders to the White House to discuss COVID-19 mandates. The meeting Wednesday follows Biden’s announcement last week that the Labor Department is working to require that businesses with 100 or more employees order their workers to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test at least weekly. Biden said 100 million workers would be subject to the requirement. Biden announced the new mandate and several other steps last week as part of a new effort by the administration to curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.