Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

AP National

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says nearly 3 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for private health insurance coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law. Biden ordered the HealthCare.gov marketplace to reopen Feb. 15 for six months to give people who lost their jobs and health care benefits due to the pandemic the opportunity to buy coverage for themselves and their families. Otherwise, they would have had to wait until November, the annual sign-up season for the Affordable Care Act. The coverage became more affordable due to enhanced subsidies in Biden’s COVID-19 relief law.