Maverick Dem senators meeting with Biden on spending plan

AP National

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet with two moderate Democratic senators whose objections to the size of a proposed, huge package of social and environment initiatives has thrown serious obstacles in its path. Biden was scheduled to have separate meetings Wednesday with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and later with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. The legislation represents the heart of the president’s domestic agenda. And the stakes are high for Biden and his party for finding a pathway to push the measure through the closely divided Congress. Democrats will need all of their votes in the 50-50 Senate to move the legislation through the Senate.