Search on for Florida woman missing from cross-country trip

AP National

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search. Authorities on Wednesday said the boyfriend is a person of interest in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, drove her van home to Florida alone Sept. 1 and isn’t cooperating with police. The couple had set out in July in their van on a trip west. Her family says Petito has not been heard from since late August. Police say she was last in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.