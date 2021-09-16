Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems

AP National

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opposition from some leading moderate Democrats over a $3.5 trillion budget proposal championed by the party’s most-liberal, progressive wing has left the party grappling with deeper ideological questions. Fully embracing an unprecedented expansion of the federal social safety net could jeopardize the bill’s passage and ultimately alienate independent and moderate Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections. But scaling back ambitions might disillusion progressives who the party will need to turnout in 2022, when Republicans believe they are poised to take back control of Congress.