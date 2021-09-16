Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world’s crises, EU issues

AP National

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris Thursday evening to discuss international crises and European issues. The meeting comes ten days ahead of parliamentary elections that will mark the end of Merkel’s 16 years in office. Macron’s office said they are to discuss a wide range of topics, including the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and the European Union agenda.