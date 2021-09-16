German police detain 4 on Yom Kippur after synagogue threat

AP National

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say they have detained four people who were allegedly planning to attack a synagogue in the western city of Hagen with explosives on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. Police said Thursday that one of the four suspects was a teenager living in Hagen. They did not give further details. On Wednesday afternoon, police cordoned off the synagogue after receiving tips about a possible attack on the building. Two years ago on Yom Kippur, a German right-wing extremist attacked a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.