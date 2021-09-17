China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

AP National

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children. China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It empowers holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof. This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of online games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. An earlier limit allowed 90 minutes per day.