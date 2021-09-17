R. Kelly behavior mirrors abuse tactics, expert witness says

AP National

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are inching closer to concluding their case at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial, calling two final witnesses to try to further cement allegations he groomed young victims for unwanted sex and psychological torment in episodes dating to the 1990s. One witness called Friday was a former Kelly assistant who echoed testimony of other ex-employees describing the control he exerted on everyone around him. The other is an expert witness on abusive relationships who is to return to the witness stand on Monday. She described tactics of abuse that mirror the allegations against him. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.