France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

PARIS (AP) — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it. It took more than two years of work to stabilize and protect it after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire. The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced the news Saturday. Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort. The agency is maintaining President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of allowing visitors back inside in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympics.