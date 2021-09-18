Greece opens new migrant camp on island to reduce crowding

AP National

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has opened a new migrant camp on the island of Samos that replaces an obsolete and once overcrowded facility. The new facility, which cost about 43 million euros ($50 million), will house up to 3,000 people. Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said Saturday that about a third of them will stay in 240 small houses and the rest in large halls. The remaining 500 migrants in the old facility will be transferred to the new one next week. The former camp held up to 7,500 people in squalid conditions.