Probe of Southern Baptist sex abuse response moves forward

AP National

By HOLLY MEYER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — A new Southern Baptist Convention task force is overseeing a third-party investigation into how the denomination handled allegations of sexual abuse. The task force chair says the probe aims to uncover the truth so it can be dealt with. An investigative firm will look into accusations that the SBC’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, resisted reforms and engaged in other wrongdoing. The committee has been asked to waive attorney-client privilege for the investigation. The review comes years into the denomination’s public reckoning with its abuse crisis. The review was set into motion by Southern Baptists at their annual meeting in June.