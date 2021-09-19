Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

AP National

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Two men in their early 30s who were part of a mass migration wave to Europe in 2015 have hard-won advice for fellow Afghans arriving now after the Taliban’s takeover of their homeland. One slept on the streets of Paris during his early days in France and now works as an asylum court interpreter. The other spent months living in a notorious makeshift migrant camp before a French government bus took him to seek refugee status and a new life in Strasbourg. The pair’s survival road map has three main recommendations. They are embrace the differences, love your new life and learn the local language.