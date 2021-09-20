Consultants sued over 2018 deaths of women in sheriff’s van

AP National

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

The estates of two South Carolina women who drowned while locked in the back of a sheriff’s department van during Hurricane Florence have filed a lawsuit alleging negligence by a company that created policies and procedures for the law enforcement agency. That’s according to lawsuits filed last week in Horry County by representatives of 43-year-old Nicolette Green and 45-year-old Wendy Newton against Moseley Architects. The company consults with law enforcement agencies and develops policies and procedures. The women died in September 2018. Representatives for Moseley didn’t immediately return an email message Monday.