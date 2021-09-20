Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

AP National

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a senior-level review of the Central Command investigation that determined that 10 Afghan civilians were mistakenly killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29. Austin’s spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters Monday that Austin asked the Air Force to appoint a three- or four-star general to conduct the review. That officer would have 45 days to study the thoroughness of the Central Command probe and recommend whether any disciplinary action or other form of accountability should be taken against any personnel involved in the attack.