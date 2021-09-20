Federal officer arrested at Capitol rally won’t be charged

AP National

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal law enforcement officer was arrested carrying a gun at Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol billed to support the suspects charged in January’s insurrection, but he will not be prosecuted. The 27-year-old New Jersey man is an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was arrested by Capitol Police for illegally possessing a gun on the grounds of the Capitol after people in the crowd reported seeing him with a handgun. His arrest and presence at the event were surprising because the rally was billed as an event to support those who have been charged in January’s riot, which left dozens of police officers beaten and bloodied. Prosecutors say they are “not moving forward with charges.”