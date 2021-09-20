Korean War soldier killed in 1950 buried after remains IDed

AP National

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Cpl. Walter Smead was finally laid to rest near his rural upstate New York hometown. The service in Schuylerville, New York, on Monday was held seven decades after he was killed in the Korean War and months after his remains were officially accounted for with help from DNA analysis. Smead was honored by a younger brother and sister with only hazy memories of him, by nieces and nephews born well after he died in 1950, by Patriot Guard Riders who escorted his hearse to the cemetery on rumbling motorcycles and by gray-haired veterans who came to give a man they never met a final salute.