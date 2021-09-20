Union condemns German police violence toward journalists

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — The German Journalists Association on Monday condemned attacks by police against reporters covering a far-left protest in the eastern city of Leipzig on Saturday. The union said at least three journalists were physically assaulted by officers, while several other reporters said they were hindered from doing their work by police despite showing their press credentials. It said one freelancer camera operator was knocked down by police in riot gear running down a small street. Leipzig police said seven officers were injured after the protest in solidarity with a far-left group turned violent. There was no immediate comment from police about the DJV’s allegations of violence against journalists.