Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

AP National

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The disappearance and almost-certain death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online. A multitude of armchair detectives and others have been sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other sites. Whether the frenzy of attention and online sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear. But it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public fascination with true-crime stories.