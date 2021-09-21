Tensions rise during Oregon redistricting process

AP National

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

One day after the Democratic speaker of the Oregon House rescinded a power-sharing deal she made with Republicans to redraw political maps, it was unclear whether or not GOP lawmakers would show up to work at the Capitol. Lawmakers are working on the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. If Republicans don’t go to the floor of the House on Tuesday, the chamber won’t have a quorum — meaning lawmakers wouldn’t be able to proceed with business. Oregon gained a sixth U.S. House seat following the latest census and the stakes are high for both parties.