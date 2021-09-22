Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

AP National

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A rural region in southern Poland has revoked an anti-LGBT resolution under the threat of losing European Union funding. The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session on Wednesday to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019. The region was the first area of Poland to rescind such a measure after becoming colloquially known as an “LGBT-free zone” Its move came after the country’s government asked authorities in several regions to revoke their largely symbolic anti-LGBT resolutions. The EU had put millions of euros of funding to those regions on hold.