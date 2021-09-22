Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

AP National

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mixed as investors await the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment on the U.S. economy. Tokyo fell but other regional benchmarks were mostly higher on Wednesday, trimming early losses. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected. Investors also are keeping a wary eye on troubled Chinese developer Evergrande, which is struggling to meet debt payments. The company said it plans to make an interest payment Thursday. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell about 0.1%. Gains for some tech companies helped nudge the Nasdaq up 0.2%. Uber jumped 11.5% after raising its outlook.