Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

AP National

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Search teams are back out at a Florida nature park to search for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him. North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor says the search resumed around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the 24,000-acre wilderness park. Investigators say Brian Laundrie’s parents told them he had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1. The search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, turkey, deer and other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails.