Indiana mom says school cut autistic son’s hair without OK

AP National

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A mother is upset with an Indiana school after a staff member gave a haircut to her son who is autistic. Jonathan Battle-Hayum, known as JJ, is a senior at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. He says a teacher promised to make him look “fresh” this week with a haircut and clothes from the lost and found. JJ’s mother, Nikki Battle, says his curly hair is gone, replaced by patches. Battle says she didn’t give permission for the haircut. She says her son now doesn’t want to leave the house. The Lawrence Township school district says a staff member acted with “the best of intentions.” In Michigan, a father filed a $1 million lawsuit over an unauthorized school haircut.