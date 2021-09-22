UK’s Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

AP National

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers would soon be in a position to export lamb to the U.S. once again. Despite Johnson’s claims the U.S. would be lifting the ban on British lamb, his office at Downing Street later said the details now needed to be worked through.