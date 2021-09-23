Some Argentines turn to unusual pandemic pets for comfort

AP National

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and NATACHA PISARENKO

Associated Press

Millions of people have found solace during the pandemic in cuddling a dog or cat. For a few Argentines, comfort comes in other forms — a horse or a pig, perhaps a possum-like sugar glider or even a tarantula. As the new coronavirus began to circulate last year, Luciana Benetti had to scrap plans for a big birthday party. Instead, her parents gave her a pig. It turned out to be a loving companion. Meanwhile, Lorena Álvarez turns to her 28 pocket-sized gliders. Veterinarian Adrian Petta specializes in unconventional pets and says he’s seen hundreds over the past 18 months of the pandemic.