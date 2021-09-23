Sub snub just one symptom of longtime French unease with US

AP National

By MATTHEW LEE and ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Liberty and Fraternity, sure, Equality, not so much. Born of a revolution fought for liberty, ties between the United States and its oldest ally, France, have long been fraternal. But they’ve also been marked by deep French unease over their equality. French concerns about being the junior partner in the relationship boiled over last week when the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security initiative for the Indo-Pacific. The agreement scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine deal that France had with Australia. But, more alarmingly for the French, it pointedly ignored them, reinforcing a sense of insecurity that has long haunted Paris.