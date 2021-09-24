Thunberg joins climate rally in Germany ahead of election

AP National

By KARIN LAUB

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of environmental activists have rallied outside Germany’s parliament two days before the country holds a national election to demand that politicians take stronger action to curb climate change. The protest outside the Reichstag in Berlin on Friday was part of a string of rallies around the world amid dire warnings the planet faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose solo protest in Stockholm inspired the ‘global climate strike’ was scheduled to speak at the Berlin protest. German activists have referred to the Sept. 26 election as the “vote of the century” arguing the next government will influence the country’s efforts to tackle climate change for decades to come.