Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to 5

AP National

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish border guards say an Iraqi migrant has died near Poland’s border with Belarus and another has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants trying to cross from Belarus into Poland through a wooded area. Poland’s government says its task is to guard the European Union’s frontier against migrant crossings that are allegedly organized by the Belarussian government. But it’s rejecting EU suggestions that the bloc’s border agency Frontex assists in that effort. EU officials are planning a visit to the border to check the situation on the ground.