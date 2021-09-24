Japan jumps, rest of Asia down, on China and virus concerns

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s benchmark gained but other Asian markets were lower amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic. Some Chinese banks have disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. The lenders say they can cope with a potential default. Evergrande’s announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday helped to ease some worries. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row, reversing losses for the week. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates.