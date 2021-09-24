Nebraska advances new congressional map that could help GOP

AP National

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced new congressional boundaries that could make it harder for Democratic presidential hopefuls to pick up one of the state’s five Electoral College votes, as they’ve done twice since 2008. The measure was endorsed by nearly all Republicans in the one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature. It’s a sign that the newly drawn, Omaha-area district could be more favorable to the party in both U.S. House and presidential races. Nebraska Democrats quickly denounced the plan. Nebraska and Maine are the only states that allow their Electoral College votes to be split. Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden claimed one each in 2008 and 2020, respectively, despite handily losing the statewide, GOP-dominated vote.